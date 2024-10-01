Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystalParties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal
Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal

91 brilliant photographs of punters enjoying parties and celebrations in Derry in October 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 13:07 BST
Nadine Coyle and her Girlsaloud bandmates were riding high in the pop charts as ‘Love Machine’ battled it out with the likes of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ and Eric Prydz’s ‘Call on Me’ for the number 1 spot.

Across the pond Democrat John Kerry was challenging the incumbent Republican George W Bush for the presidency of the United States of America. It was October 2004.

In Derry, many ‘Journal’ readers had various good causes for celebration during that month. Here’s a selection of cracking photographs from that time. Recognise anyone?

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal

1. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal (8).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal

2. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal (7).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal

3. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal (6).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal

4. Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal (4).JPG

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in October 2004. Ryan McChrystal Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:DerryJohn Kerry