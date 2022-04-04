‘A delayed lifeboat launch can cost lives:’ Lough Swilly RNLI makes parking appeal

In a post on their social media page, the Lough Swilly RNLI reminded people how ‘ a delayed lifeboat launch can cost lives.’

“We would appeal to the public not to park in the crew muster area both at Ned’s Point and Buncrana pier.”

A muster area is the crew meeting point as they respond to an emergency. The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat station is located at Ned’s Point, with a lifeboat located just off Buncrana pier.

The Lough Swilly RNLI said a delayed lifeboat launch can cost lives.

Lough Swilly RNLI also recently appealed to swimmers not to enter water at low tide after swimmers got into difficulty at Ludden.

£It is generally safe to swim at Ludden, but at low tide it can be dangerous. With various storms rolling in from the Atlantic at this time of year, they can dramatically shift the sand on the beach.

We would urge all swimmers to avoid entering the water at low tide and stick to the safety advice from the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland.”