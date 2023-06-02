The local primary school has been working towards the award as part of their ongoing engagement in the Active School Travel (AST) Programme delivered by Sustrans, the charity making it easier for people to walk and cycle.

Funded by Public Health Agency and Department for Infrastructure, the AST programme works with over 460 schools across Northern Ireland, helping pupils, families and staff to leave the car behind, and take to their feet or wheels to get to school.

It is working successfully to increase physical activity levels, decrease air pollution with fewer cars around the school gates, and help create a safer and more pleasant journey for everyone.

A loud cheer in the Steelstown Primary School assembly as the Sustrans Gold School Mark is presented on Wednesday morning. Jim McCafferty Photography.

The prestigious Sustrans Gold School Mark is awarded to a school that has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to promoting active and sustainable travel over several years, which has led to significant and lasting organisational, cultural, and behavioural changes.

Sustrans North West Active Travel Officer, Steven Ward, and Schools Project Support Officer, Laura Coey presented the award at a celebratory event in the school.

Laura said: “Steelstown Primary has gone above and beyond in making active travel an everyday part of school life. Being the first school in the North West region to achieve the Sustrans Gold Award is a wonderful achievement, it shows a dedication to active travel.”

Steven, who visits dozens of schools in the North West each week to help pupils gain active travel skills and confidence, added: “Walking, cycling or scooting to school should be the safest, easiest and most accessible option for all school children. Miss Lynch and the children involved with the Eco Committee at Steelstown Primary, along with parents and countless other teachers have worked so hard over the past four years to make that a reality, and this award is justified recognition for all their efforts.”

GOLD FOR STEELSTOWN!. . . . . .Steelstown Primary School Eco Committee members proudly show off their Sustrans Gold School Award at the school on Wednesday morning with Stephen. Ward and Laura Cooey from Sustrans. Included at back are Mrs Sarah Brown, Miss Bronagh Lynch, Mrs Lennie Kennedy and Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

However, the future of the Active School Travel Programme delivered by Sustrans is under threat. The Department for Infrastructure, which jointly funds the Programme alongside the Public Health Agency, is examining cutting its share of funding for the next academic year.

Beth Harding, Active School Travel programme manager, said: “We’re calling for the programme to be extended beyond this school year to enable even more pupils and schools to be supported to make active school journeys."

“Helping make it possible for children to choose active school journeys to and from school is a win-win for everyone, so it’s vital that they continue to be given the skills through our Active School Travel programme, as well as the infrastructure to allow safe routes to schools."

“It reduces ‘school run’ traffic, which accounts for one in five cars on the roads in the mornings, making the commute for essential drivers less stressful and it is enormously beneficial to everyone’s health, cutting out engine idling and emissions which make transport the second highest pollutant in Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Principal, Miss Bronagh Lynch, teacher and Mrs Sarah Brown, Classroom Assistant pictured with members of the Eco Committee,: Farrah, Elsa and Maya after receiving the Sustrans Gold School Mark on Wednesday morning.

Mrs. Siobhan Gillen, Principal, said she was very proud of the hard work put in to achieve the award.

‘”We are so very proud of our children, staff and school community on achieving this Gold Award from Sustrans. It is the result of great team work, dedication, commitment and being proactive in so many areas. Special thanks must go to our great Eco Committee members, our Eco Co-ordinator Miss Lynch, Classroom Assistants Mrs Brown and Mrs Gilmore, our parents and school community volunteers and Stephen and Laura from Sustrans for all their support. The activities completed by the children teach so many important life skills and are invaluable in developing healthy habits for each child's future."