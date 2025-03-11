A good hair care routine! Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

We all want that perfect, shiny, healthy, hair. But truth be told most of us don't have the time or make the time to put a good hair care routine as a priority!

With so many hair types such as curly hair, straight hair, thick hair, fine hair, coarse hair or frizzy hair, there’s certainly no one-size-fits-all!

Curly hair tends to be drier than straight hair, so it is important not to over-wash. Washing too frequently can lead to dryness and frizz creating damage to the hair shaft. Using deep conditioning treatments on your curly hair will help give your hair the hydration it needs for curly hair to look its best. Keeping your curls moisturised with leave-in conditioners or curl creams is great for defining curls and reducing frizz. Applying oils like coconut oil will also add hydration and shine. Styling natural curly hair is super easy, with some mousse and using your hands to form the curls gently or the use of a diffuser on a cooler setting on your hairdryer is ideal for curly hair. Perms are becoming a more popular service at our salon, I enjoy setting the perm and seeing the result, the number one rule is to avoid getting it wet for at least 48 hours afterwards to allow the new perm pattern to be fully set. I consult with every person before their perm appointment as I don't recommend this service for any of you blonde bombshells as perms can dehydrate the hair if the right aftercare isn't followed.

Straight hair is the go-to everyday hair. It's always admired for its looking sleek and shiny. Straight hair tends to get greasy and dirty faster than other hair types. Which can lead to over-washing and removing the natural oils causing dryness. Use shampoos and conditioners that are lightweight and volumizing that won’t weigh your hair down. Sway Hair Care would be a great choice as this is also sulphate-free, these can be bought in the salon or can be ordered online from their website. The number one rule is a heat protection spray or cream on your hair before using straighteners, I always recommend drying your hair with the hair dryer in a cooler setting than using your straighteners (ideally straighteners once a week).

When hair is wet, it is most fragile, be kind to it and treat it with care. Adding leave-in conditioners, heat protection creams, and keratin creams can all support hair health, use your hands to gently massage your preferred products through the hair to detangle and get ready for drying. I always recommend never to force a brush or comb through if it does not easily glide through, work with your product, and dry off slightly with a hair dryer in a cooler setting. It does avoid unnecessary damage and breakage.

Fine hair becomes more oily compared to someone with thick, coarse hair that usually wouldn't produce as much natural oils. Fine hair needs more frequent washing and again a voluminous shampoo and conditioner that is lightweight doesn't make the hair fall flat and limp.

Love Margaret x