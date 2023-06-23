‘A Modest Proposal’ writers’ mentorship scheme in honour of late Liam Campbell launched at Playhouse

A free one-to-one session with a professional author will be offered to ten local writers as part of the programme, established in memory of the writer, scholar, musician, and academic.

Mentors for the scheme, called A Modest Proposal, are Anne McMaster, Dave Duggan, Sue Divin and Damian Gorman.

Dr. Liam Campbell was a lecturer in English, a Peacebuilding Project Coordinator, and an independent writer and scholar, who was published both creatively and academically. Liam passed away in December 2021.

Pictured at the launch of the free mentorship sessions, seated, Anne McMaster and Damian Gorman, and standing, Kevin Murphy and Dave Duggan.

His final play for The Playhouse, The White Handkerchief was performed live and broadcast to thousands from the city's Guildhall to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The second instalment of the peacebuilding trilogy, HUME- Beyond Belief by Damian Gorman, honouring the waking life of John and Pat Hume, was performed at The Guildhall and broadcast across the world as part of 2023 global commemorations of the Good Friday Agreement on April 7, 2023.

During the recent sell-out run of the show in the Guildhall copies of the script were available after each performance to raise money for the mentorship programme.

“If you think you would benefit from a one-to-one session dedicated to your work - and if you live within 30 miles of Derry/Londonderry, or were raised in that area - all you have to do is tell us in no more than 300 words what type of writing you do, and why you think this mentoring session would benefit you at this point on your writing journey.

Liam Campbell with Jackie Duddy’s sister Kay and niece Julieann Campbell at the launch of the White Handkerchief at The Playhouse in November 2021.

"These single pages (no other samples of writing, please) should be addressed to: A Modest Proposal, The Playhouse, 5-7 Artillery Street, Derry- Londonderry, BT48 6RG or emailed [email protected] to arrive no later than Wednesday, July 19. Email is preferred,” writer Damian Gorman said.

Playhouse CEO Kevin Murphy said: “I just want to offer my thanks to Damian, Anne, Dave and Sue for this wonderful opportunity and to everyone who donated to help make it happen.