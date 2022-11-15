A night to remember: Watch as Derry City players meet their fans

Thousands of people went out to support the Derry City football players on Monday night as they brought the FAI Cup home to Derry.
The players sang and danced on stage with their loyal supporters, each taking a turn to lift the cup. After the event, the players walked around the crowds, signing jerseys, hats and flags of their young fans and posed for photos to capture the moment forever.
Indeed, that will be a night many young Derry fans remember forever.
1. Derry City players' huge welcome home to the Guildhall Square after their FAI Cup Final win.
Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin
2. Derry City players' huge welcome home to the Guildhall Square after their FAI Cup Final win.
Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin
3. Derry City players' huge welcome home to the Guildhall Square after their FAI Cup Final win.
Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin
4. Derry City players' huge welcome home to the Guildhall Square after their FAI Cup Final win.
Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin