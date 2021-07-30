A perfect day as Kerry and Conall tie the knot in Derry

Conall and Kerry pictured during their wedding at the Guildhall. (Photos: James Aiken Photography www.jamesaikenphotography.com)

Bride Kerry Knights and groom Conall Mellon, both from Derry tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in the city’s stunning Guildhall earlier this year and their big day was berautifully captured by James Aiken Photography.

The groom is the son of Pearse and Geraldine Mellon and the bride is the daughter of Michael and Rosaleen Knights.

Maid of honour at the April 26th ceremony was Kristel Knights, while Darach Mellon was the best man.

Kerry said: “On starting to think about our wedding day our original plan was to marry abroad, so we booked the obligatory civil service for April 2021 in the Guildhall hoping then to travel to Greece shortly after for our Chapel wedding ceremony. It soon became clear abroad was definitely not an option as covid restrictions were tighter than ever.”

Kerry said that as being married was “the most important thing to us we stayed with our wedding date”.

The couple booked for a small gathering to be held in a local hotel and “kept our fingers crossed that the hotels would be open by April”.

“Three weeks before this was also cancelled,” Kerry said. “Panic set in for me but Conall swept into action and organised a beautiful marquee and intimate reception at his parents’ home which I am so grateful to them for.

“Looking back I wouldn’t change our day for anything else as it was so happy and relaxed. I would like to thank everyone that contributed to making our day such a happy and beautiful one and went out of their way for us during such restrictive, strange times and often at short notice, we will be forever grateful to them.”

Bridalwear was by Monsoon Bridal; Menswear: Tomorrow’s; Hair: Manes and Waves; Makeup: AMG Makeup, Photographer: James Aiken Photography and Flowers: John Paul Florists.

Kerry and Conall with maid of honour Kristel Knights and best man Darach Mellon. (James Aiken Photography)

Kerry during her Guildhall Wedding, Derry, Northern Ireland, www.jamesaikenphotography.com

Conall and Kerry in Guildhall Square on their wedding day.

It’s official ... the couple sign the registry on their wedding day. (James Aiken Photography)