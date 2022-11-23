The event saw hundreds of young people dress up and take part in an Elf Parade through the village, followed by a Christmas concert and lights switch on by Santa Claus himself.

Opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, the Christmas concert outside Culmore Community Hub featured performances from local primary schools and youth clubs and was attended by over 1,000 people.

Una Cooper, Manager of Culmore Community Partnership, said: “Events like this are so important for communities like Culmore. There was such a brilliant atmosphere on the night, and we were overwhelmed by the numbers who participated and attended. Children from Culmore Youth Club, Culmore Primary School, Hollybush Primary School, Culmore Cú Chulainn’s GAA Club and Culmore Kids Club have spent months preparing for the Elf Parade. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our funders and volunteers who made the event such a success.”

Ann Herron, Apex’s Good Relations Officer, said: “It was a pleasure to be involved in such a fantastic event. Christmas is a great time for bringing people together and we were delighted to see so many people from across the local community take part and enjoy this festive event. Our new shared housing development, Woodlands Avenue, is currently being constructed in Culmore and we look forward to continuing our support for community events like these, as part of our good relations plan for the local area.”

The Christmas event was supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. Apex continues to work in partnership with local Advisory Group stakeholders, and with residents to develop each scheme’s good relations plan. £8m has been invested in the Woodlands Avenue shared housing development and associated five-year good relations plan.

The Woodlands Avenue good relations plan includes ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include arts and culture, health and wellbeing, education and training. Apex has a total of eleven shared housing developments across Northern Ireland.

The event was also supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council and The National Lottery Community Fund.

