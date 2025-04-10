A 'wooly' good story from Malin Head's Wild Alpaca Way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wild Alpaca Way, a beloved family-run experience at Malin Head, is expanding its offering with an exciting new venture: Wild Alpaca Wool.

Nestled in the rugged beauty of the Inishowen Peninsula, The Wild Alpaca Way offers a unique outdoor family experience at Malin Head, where your walking companions are none other than alpacas—small, fluffy, long-necked creatures that bring a touch of whimsy to the rugged Irish landscape.

The story began in 2015 when entrepreneurial farmer John McGonagle purchased fifty acres of raw, dramatic landscape at Knockameny Bens,

overlooking the wild coastline of Malin Head.

Situated along the Inishowen 100 Drive, just off the main Wild Atlantic Way Coastal Route, the land quickly revealed its potential. During early visits, as intrigued locals and potential visitors strolled the terrain, conversations and local stories sparked the creative idea for a farm diversification project that would soon come to life.

Brainstorming amongst a small team meeting led to the playful naming of the venture.

In fact at that meeting the name became a game changer as John had said if a name could be found he would definitely have to pursue his passionate business idea.

By aligning with the famous “WAW” initials of the Wild Atlantic Way and substituting the “A” for Alpaca, the name was born—capturing the fun and adventurous spirit of the experience.

What started with just a few alpacas, affectionately named “Badger and Bounce,” soon expanded as John’s sons joined in the feeding, grooming, and training of their new four-legged friends.

Within a short time, demand surged, prompting support from community experts and a robust marketing campaign across local, regional, and

national platforms.

Visitors have raved about the experience—not just for the chance to stroll alongside these gentle creatures, but for the overall sense of freedom, improved wellbeing, and the breathtaking panoramic views.

Breathing in the fresh, salty sea air while walking soft peat trails with curious, expressive-eyed alpacas creates memories that are both

magical and restorative.

For John, the approach is simple: respect for both the land and the animals. Even humorous trail tales, like alpacas pausing mid-walk to take a well-deserved break, highlight the commitment to ensuring a pleasurable, stress-free experience for everyone involved.

The Next Chapter: Wild Alpaca Wool

Building on the success of the walking experience, John has now embarked on a new venture—Brainstorming again with select few, the

Wild Alpaca Wool name emerges to align with its origin. Frustrated by the yearly waste of beautifully soft, naturally produced alpaca wool, John

rallied his team to brainstorm a way to turn this untapped resource into something special for visitors. Every year, as bags were filled with the colourful, soft wool, the idea took shape: why not create a sustainable product that not only values the alpacas’ contributions but also serves as a tangible memento of the experience?

Tony, recently featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide, highlighted the exciting future of wool production at The Wild Alpaca Way. The culmination of

this innovative effort was launched at the launch event for Wild Alpaca Wool at The Seaview Tavern, Malin Head, Inishowen on April 9.

See Wild Alpaca Way on Facebook.