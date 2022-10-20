This year's packed programme of activities gets underway on Friday October 28th with the magical Awakening the Walled City Trail running until Sunday October 30th, followed by the world famous Derry Halloween Carnival parade and fireworks display on Halloween night. The key to Derry Halloween’s success is the community's involvement in the event, and organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council, work to ensure the programme is open and accessible to as many people as possible. A wide range of measures will be in place this year to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities or other additional requirements to ensure everyone get the most from the events.

Council's Access and Inclusion Officer, Caitriona Doherty, said: "Derry Halloween draws thousands of people each year, and it's an event that appeals to people of all age. “We want to ensure that the celebration is open to everyone and we have worked hard to introduce a number of measures that will make the event even more welcoming this year. The programme takes place over a wide area, so facilities are available throughout both the Cityside and Waterside, please just check out the information on our website before visiting to find out where they are located. We appreciate feedback on all our events so we can continue to review and improve our planning, so I would ask anyone with any questions or concerns to please get in touch and we will assist where we can."

A quiet space will be open in the Guildhall throughout the festivities for people with sensory issues or anyone who needs somewhere to take a break from the crowds. There will be event accessible toilets available at Foyle Street Carpark, Strand Road Carpark and Ebrington Square. Changing Places facilities with a hoist system and showers are available at Foyleside Shopping Centre, Building 62 at Ebrington, Foyle Arena and the NW Transport Hub, as well as an Accessoloo at Foyle Street Carpark. An accessible carpark will be in operation at Strand Road Carpark on October 31st from 12noon – 10pm, also offering a good viewing spot for anyone wanting to watch the Fireworks. Two accessible viewing platforms are also available at Strand Road Carpark and also on the Quayside opposite the City Hotel.

Derry halloween say accessibility and inclusivity was a huge priority in this year's planning.