St Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming (SCARR) are appealing for a special home for an eight month old puppy named Taz.

Taz is a staffie x lab puppy who came into SCARR’s care through ‘no fault of his own’ and is seeking his forever family.Volunteer with SCARR Catherine Magill said: “Taz has a fabulous friendly temperament and has been raised in a home with young children and just adores them. However, he is extremely excitable and would knock over young children or anyone unsteady on their feet. So we are looking for a home with no very young children.“He adores his treats and takes them ever so gently. he really wants to please so training this clever fella will be a breeze for the right person. In the house, Taz is very settled and can be left for a few hours without any fuss. He is housetrained and currently lives with two cats who have taught him that cats rule the roost and absolutely no nonsense will be tolerated.“Taz is also good around other dogs, he loves to play so could live with another friendly dog. He is strong on the lead, again this is something that would benefit further training and he is also good off-lead with excellent recall. Taz travels well in the car and always happy to jump in!“Taz is in foster in Omagh. He is neutered, chipped, vaccinated and worm and flea treated to date.”