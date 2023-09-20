Adorable pictures of Derry primary 1s starting in Hollybush Primary School

Hollybush Primary School welcomed a new cohort of Primary 1 pupils this September who are loving their time in school.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Eimear C hard at work during P1 lessons at Hollybush PS this week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. CARTOON-TIME. . . .Too wet for these P1 pupils at Hollybush PS last week to go outside so some cartoon fun in the big screen instead.
3. A big smile from P1 pupil Sophia while the rest concentrate on their computer screens. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Una and Georgia having fun during breaktime at Hollybush PS.
