African Caribbean Community Network hosts family Christmas party in Derry
The African Caribbean Community Network (ACCN) hosted a family Christmas party at the weekend in Thornhill College.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
The platform was formed to foster solidarity, understanding and growth within a vibrant and diverse community.
A spokesperson for ACCN said: “Our shared mission is to harness our collective potential for community capacity building. Strength in diversity and unity in community was evident at the family Cultural Christmas part that took place at Thornhill College. The event featured a variety of activities, performance and exotic cuisine which brought to life the Christmas spirit making it a gathering that reflected our community's unity and diversity.”
Pictures by Madge Photography
