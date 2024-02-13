Aileen McGuinness speaks of ‘amazing’ time at Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms. McGuinness has spent a decade in the role.

The well-known local community worker thanked all of those she has worked with at the hub in the Gasyard Centre and in the wider community of the Bogside and Brandywell over the past decade.

"You have given me the best opportunities in my career and I have made some amazing life friends. I am so grateful. I will always be championing the organisation, and good luck with taking it to the level step,” she said.

Aileen McGuinness

The BBHF bid ‘a fond farewell’ to Ms. McGuinness.