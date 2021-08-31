Air Ambulance NI calls on people of Derry to abseil Tower Museum

Niall Bradley, pictured with his family.

At 100ft, the Tower Museum is set within the historic walls of Derry and offers a panoramic view of the city centre and River Foyle. Whether you’ve got a head for heights, you want to challenge yourself or you simply want to see the city from a unique viewing point, this event is sure to get your adrenaline flowing!

By taking on this thrilling challenge, you can help Air Ambulance NI continue to provide a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across Northern Ireland which aims to save lives, limbs and brains.

You’ll join the challenge alongside Londonderry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin, members of the chambers leadership team and main sponsors Find Insurance NI.

Could you unleash your inner Spiderman and abseil down the Tower Museum?

A recent air ambulance patient from Greenlough was Niall Bradley when he had a bad fall during the opening game of the Derry football league. “I leapt to pluck the ball from the air and landed badly. My leg was severely injured and worst-case scenario, if the Air Ambulance hadn’t come, my leg could have had to be amputated; it was that severe of an injury. Thankfully the air ambulance team, along with many others, helped and once fully recovered I hope to have 80% mobility again.” said Niall.

Trustee of Air Ambulance NI and Derry native, Ian Crowe said, “The service relies heavily on charitable donations to stay in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma. I’m encouraging anyone who may have thought about doing an abseil to sign up now. I did it in 2020 and it was a fantastic challenge! By raising sponsorship, you will be helping to keep the helicopter flying and helping to save lives. If everyone does a little to support, then we can ensure this lifesaving service is here to give the best chance to patients now and for the future.”

The air ambulance is tasked twice per day bringing a doctor and paramedic to serious traumatic accidents within minutes of an accident, seven days a week for twelve hours per day.