Eglinton ladies waiting to board the Chat-Tea Train from Waterside to Coleraine during a previous event.

Following on from the previous Chat-Tea Train events, they are ‘pleased to confirm’ that in partnership with Translink, the next Chat-Tea Train event has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people on board our Chat-Tea Train which is open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card.

“Like the previous events, the meeting point will be 10am on April 30 for a meet and greet at North West Transport Hub.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment will be provided by Lilliput Theatre Company and U3A Ukulele band.

“The train itself will leave sharply at 10.38am so please allow plenty of time for parking. It is possible to get free parking at the train station and we can support people on the day as long as they retain their ticket.

" Parking is limited and if possible we ask people to car share or get dropped off at the station. Alternatively, people can park in the Cityside and avail of the Translink bus to the train station.”

The plan is to travel to Coleraine and have a chat, connect, and a cuppa. People will have free time to get some shopping, lunch or grab a tea or coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone will then meet back at Coleraine train station in the afternoon as the train departs sharply at 13:43pm so again allow good time to get back, with an estimated arrival back in Derry for around 14:22pm.

To register your interest, please contact your GP practice Social Work Team if you intend to travel on the train trip by Thursday, April 25 at the very latest.