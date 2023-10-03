All aboard the ‘Chat-Tea Train’ with Derry Council and Western Trust

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) GP Practice Social Work Teams are all aboard for the first ‘Chat-Tea Train’ event in conjunction with Council’s positive ageing month campaign, and the International Day for Older People.

This free event aims to encourage conversations and provide opportunities for older people (60+ years) to hop on board the train to chat, connect, and engage with others over a cuppa.

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “We are very excited to welcome members of the local community who are over 60 years old to the first Chat-Tea Train event on Monday 02 October 2023 starting from Waterside Train Station, Derry and travelling to Coleraine.

“Derry City and Strabane Council Mayor Patricia Logue chatted with passengers and everyone enjoyed the wonderful performances before the train set off at the train station by Lilliput Theatre Company with their incredible singing and dancing which focused on reminiscence before boarding the 10.43am train to Coleraine.

“Once the train set off passengers were entertained by popular local Ukulele Band U3A who performed a combination of 22 feel-good songs throughout the train trip. There was plenty of singing and clapping along to popular tunes with a few passengers taking the opportunity to dance! U3A also performed on the return journey to the delight of passengers and we wish to express our thanks to them for entertaining us all. A very enjoyable day out by everyone.

“People were able to stop for tea/coffee or lunch on arrival at the train station, have some free time in Coleraine town centre, and then met back at the train station in the afternoon in time for the return journey at 13:43pm and arrived back in Derry for around 14:22pm. Those who wished to spend more time in Coleraine were free to get on a later train at their own convenience.

“This was a hugely successful event and we hope it will benefit so many in the local community to help reduce social isolation and loneliness and provide an opportunity for people to reminisce about their early childhood memories of travelling by train.

“We are grateful to the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council and Translink for supporting this event. Thank you so much for your kindness it is very much appreciated.”

Mark Montgomery, Area Route Manager at Translink: "This is a great initiative to encourage more people to utilise their local bus and rail services and build confidence. Public transport is so much more than taking people from A to B. It helps people better connect, whether it's getting people to appointments, social groups, or to visit friends and family, So many of our passengers also use it as an opportunity to chat with other passengers and staff, whom they get to know and look forward to seeing regularly. Which is why Chat-Tea Carriages is such a great opportunity to bring people together and help them make their own connections going forward.”

