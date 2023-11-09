All aboard the Festive Chat-Tea Train from Waterside Train Station to Castlerock

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Glendermott Medical Practice Social Work Team supported by the GP Federation and Translink is hosting a Festive Chat-Tea Train event starting from Waterside Train Station, Derryto Castlerock on Friday 1 December.

Shona McEleney,GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre explained: “We are looking forward to welcoming people on board our Festive Chat Tea Train next month. This event is open to people aged 60+ who has their travel pass card. We will meet passengers at Waterside Train Station at 10am and enjoy the brilliant Lilliput Theatre Company and pupils from Oakgrove Primary School who are going to sing a few Christmas songs before we board our train to Castlerock at 10.38am.

“At Castlerock we will make the very short journey to Castlerock Golf Club where we will be entertained by the U3A Ukulele group, and treated to a delicious afternoon tea before making the return journey at 13:51pm and arrive back in Derry for around 14:22pm.

“We have some spot prizes on the day kindly gifted to us from AllyFoyle. Attendees will be given a small gift bag with some lovely handcrafted items kindly made by pupils from Oakgrove Primary School. We have also teamed up with Ferry Clever to provide personalised Christmas cards; Tesco's; Lidl and our Health Improvement colleagues to provide other treats.

Shona added: “This is the second Chat-Tea train event and we hope it will once again benefit people in our local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation, provide an opportunity for people to reminisce about their early childhood memories of travelling by train to the seaside and bring a sprinkling of festive joy and cheer for everyone who attends.

“We are asking people to please confirm their interest in attending this event with their GP Practice Social Work Team by Friday 24 November 2023 at the latest as numbers are restricted.

“It is possible to get free parking at the train station, as long as you retain your parking ticket. The Social Work Team are there on the day to support.