All Ireland Pipe Band Championships returns to Derry

Ebrington Square will host the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships on July 5 and is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr welcomed the launch of the event.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly officially launched the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships in Derry recently and The Executive Office announced plans for the event during a visit to Ebrington Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an additional six events in the week leading up to the Championships to promote music, dance, culture and heritage across the district.

Last hosted during the successful 2013 UK City of Culture celebrations, the event is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city, providing a major boost for local businesses and tourism.

Last hosted during the successful 2013 UK City of Culture celebrations, the council said that the event is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city, providing a major boost for local businesses and tourism.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor Barr said: "It is with immense pride that we welcome the All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships to our historic city on July 5. Hosting this prestigious event at Ebrington Square represents a wonderful opportunity to showcase our rich cultural heritage and our city's growing reputation as a premier events destination.

"The championships will not only bring the stirring sounds of world-class pipe bands to our city but will also deliver significant economic benefits to our local businesses and hospitality sector. We anticipate welcoming over 50 bands and 35 drum majors, along with their supporters, to experience the warm welcome our city is famous for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Joint Association Committee, comprising the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch and the Irish Pipe Band Association, for choosing Ebrington Square as the venue for the 2025 championships. Their confidence in our city is a testament to our proven track record of hosting major cultural events.

"I encourage everyone to mark July 5, 2025, in their calendars and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable day of music, pageantry, and community spirit in the heart of our city."

The event is part-funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Community Festival Fund and the Ulster-Scots Agency, with support from The Executive Office.