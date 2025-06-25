All roads lead to Buncrana’s ‘One World’ spectacular this Sunday

One World Buncrana

All roads lead to Buncrana GAA on Sunday, June 29 for a fantastic multi-cultural event featuring something for everyone

As part of this year’s ‘Feel Good Fortnight’, this family fun event will include music, theatre, dance, arts and crafts, language workshops, games and even a petting zoo.

Organised jointly by Insight Inishowen, Buncrana GAA and Neighbourhood Management, the One World: Buncrana event is funded by the International Fund for Ireland ‘Better Together’ project and will run at the local GAA club, The Scarvey, Railway Road from 1 to 4pm.

The event is a celebration of the rich cultural diversity within the local community, bringing together people from various backgrounds for a day of unity and festivity.

The festival will welcome everyone says Sharon Semple of the Neighbourhood Management Team who added: ‘This festival is more than just a celebration of our community’s diversity - it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and mutual respect.’

A fantastic line up of main stage entertainment will feature popular Buncrana duo ‘String Empire’, Traditional Irish Music, the Inish Theatre Group, the Ukrainian singers and solo performer ‘Superior Supa’ from Letterkenny.

Throughout the afternoon there will be a mixture of contemporary and traditional dancing from Studio 47, Elite Dance Academy, as well as traditional Indian and local Irish dance groups.

Arts and crafts will also feature free Face Painting with Butterfly Beth; African Hair Braiding, Henna Tattooing and East European crafts with the Ukrainian Crafting Group. There will be an opportunity to paint some stones with feel good messages.

Throughout the day there will be plenty of family fun with games and have-a-go sports including hurling, camogie and football from the GAA club players.

Intercultural Food Tasting will include cuisine from Ireland, Syria, Palestine, Nigeria, India and Ukraine. And you can brush up on your Irish or try a few words in Urdu, Arabic or Yuruba (Nigerian) at

the fun language workshops.

Children will enjoy seeing the animals in the petting zoo and enjoy a few special fairground rides.

So don’t miss out on a fabulous day’s craic on the last Sunday of the month.