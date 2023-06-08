The main event itself will take place in the Carrick Field this Sunday, June 11 but the entertainment will kick off on Friday night with a Big Band Night.

The ever-popular Orla Furey will perform on stage ahead of the always-entertaining David Craig and his band on Friday night, June 9, followed by well-known DJ Rudders and the lively Keltic Knights on Saturday, June 10. There will be a fully licenced bar (Rawdon’s Bar) on both nights. Doors open at 8.30pm.

Gates then open to the public on Sunday at 10.30am for the 21st annual Inishowen Vintage Show and there will be many exciting attractions on the day. Not only will there be hundreds of vintage cars and tractors on display, there will also be a Trialstar bike display, a woodburning demo, the Patsy Noone Cup Tug-O-War, a craft tent, trade stands, Deirdre’s at the Diamond fashion show, Michaela Harkin live in the marquee and, back by popular demand – lawnmower racing! The show is billed as fun for all the family, with something for everyone.

A section of the large crowd which enjoyed the Tug Of War contest at the Inishowen Vintage Show in Moville in 2019. DER2419-140KM

The show is in aid of the Carndonagh Hospital Patients Comfort Fund and entry is 10 euro, with under 12s going free. There is a new field layout this year.

Trade stands must be on site before 10.30am or entry will be denied.