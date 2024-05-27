Alliance Party confirm Rachael Ferguson to contest Westminster election in Derry
Former Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Rachael Ferguson is now the fourth candidate to be confirmed in the Foyle constituency.
The others are sitting MP Colum Eastwood (SDLP), former Derry & Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin) and Janice Montgomery (UUP).
Additional candidates are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long meanwhile has vowed to lead change at Westminster as she announced the candidates for on Monday and confirmed that she will be standing as a candidate in the East Belfast constituency in the General Election.
Mrs Long said with big issues such as financial and political stability of the Assembly expected to dominate the local political agenda at Westminster in the next Parliament, it was important more Alliance MPs are elected to shape the debate.
“It is always an honour to be the East Belfast candidate in any election, and this time, Alliance has a real opportunity to return several MPs and send a message that as a society we are moving forward beyond traditional divides to seek the best outcomes for everyone,” she said.
“People are weary after 14 years of negative, regressive government under the Conservatives. They have a chance in this election not only to replace that Government but also to hold to account the local politicians who propped them up and voted with them on some of their most destructive policies.
"Both in East Belfast, and across Northern Ireland, we have an opportunity to choose a brighter, more positive politics, focused on growing a dynamic, sustainable economy, delivering fair funding for public services through the block grant, and ending political instability by reforming our institutions to remove vetoes. That's what my colleagues and I are offering voters – their votes plus our commitment adds up to a better future.
“Whilst others are already focused on constitutional fear-mongering and division, Alliance is focused on issues such as health, education, the economy, climate, and the cost of living, seeking practical and innovative ways to improve people's lives.”
