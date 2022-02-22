Almac Group firm recruiting for Derry base with 20 new jobs on offer

The new positions are with the company’s Information Systems, Clinical Services and Clinical Technologies teams.

They cover a mixture of project management, software engineering, clinical supply and design management positions at all levels. Experience of the pharmaceutical industry is not an essential requirement for these roles as full on-the-job training is provided.

Almac said its expansion plan to develop its operations within the North West is ‘well underway’ and that the infrastructure is now in place, enabling the company to move to a new intensive phase of recruitment to fill these highly skilled roles.

Almac is seeking 20 people to fill project management, software engineering, clinical supply and design management positions at all levels.

Since the announcement in June 2021 to set up a facility in Derry, Almac has recruited 10 employees.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, said: “These 20 new posts, alongside the ten that we have already filled mean that we are well on our way towards meeting our goal of recruiting 100 employees at our new location in the North West by the end of 2024.

“Almac is experiencing significant growth and filling these roles will bolster our ability to continue to support our many clients across the globe.”

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke said: “I am delighted at Almac’s success to date and excited at their level of ambition for growth for the future. It is great to see highly skilled job opportunities being made available and wish the company well in this latest recruitment drive.

“I look forward to seeing the company further expand and wish them continued success in our city and district.”

Almac is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation with over 6,000 employees located in 19 locations across the world, 3,600 of whom are based at its global Headquarter campus in Craigavon.