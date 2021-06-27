Almost 60% of adults in Northern Ireland now fully vaccinated against COVID as 2 million milestone reached

The grand total includes first and second doses.

Some 80% of the adult population have now received their first jab and close to 60% are fully vaccinated with both doses.

The two million mark has been reached, as the first walk-in vaccination day takes place today at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Further localised initiatives are planned across Northern Ireland

Health Minister Robin Swann.

Welcoming the latest landmark, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This has been achieved thanks to immense work across our health and social care system. I again pay tribute to everyone involved in our vaccination programme.

“I also pay tribute to the good sense of the people of Northern Ireland – coming forward in very large numbers to get protected from the virus.

“The drive continues to get as many people fully vaccinated as quickly as possible. My message to anyone holding back is simple – do it now. Vaccination protects you, it protects others and helps us get back to normality – to enjoying so many things that were not possible for much of the past 18 months.

“The Covid-19 threat is still very much with us, as evidenced by the spread of the Delta variant in recent weeks.

“Our vaccination centres across Northern Ireland are now offering Pfizer first doses to everyone aged 18 and over.

“Localised take-up initiatives will also be continuing, including pop-up, mobile and walk-in vaccination facilities.

“It is also vital that people get a second dose of whatever vaccine they had first. Full vaccination with both doses offers important protection against the Delta variant.”

Plans have also been announced for a vaccine certification scheme, to help facilitate international travel.

This will provide internationally recognised proof that a person has had both vaccine doses. The certificates are expected to make foreign travel easier for people who have had both doses.