American miniature therapy horse is a Star turn at Foyle Hospice in Derry

Little Star belonged belongs to voluntary group Happy Hoove,” who reached out to Foyle Hospice to promote awareness of their unique therapy animals service, which has been a tremendous success throughout the Derry area.

Based on a barn farm in Culmore, Happy Hooves was formed a couple of years ago by Cognitive Behavioural Therapist Karen Baldwin and is the first of its kind in Derry.

The group have four volunteers including Karen and her daughter Cora.

Little Star with staff with visitors at the Foyle Hospice.

The barn has six miniature horses and ponies, two of which are rescue animals and four of which are therapy animals, with Star being one of them.

Karen said the group are now on a mission to promote their voluntary therapy service across the region, with the aim to prioritise hospitals and nursing homes or for those who could avail of it.

Karen praised the response saying: “The visit went brilliant; the patients and staff really enjoyed it. We received really positive feedback.“Star is a one in a million pony and she’s so gentle - she was able to visit the patients and they got to pet her."

Speaking about Happy Hooves, she added: “We cater to all ages and have so far worked with sick children, cancer patients and those with learning difficulties and limiting illnesses.

Star pictured with staff and volunteer at Happy Hooves.

“We would encourage those who are interested to book a slot with us in advance and this the visit will last one hour.

“At the moment we only have limited availability for visits to the barn as we only do this work at the weekend but we will accommodate where we can!

“If we are doing visits, it would only be locally as we do everything on a voluntary basis.

“If people are coming to visit us, they can come from afar to spend time at the barn and take photos if they wish.”

Star the pony visiting the ward.

Karen went on to explain how the group managed to discover the “Star” pony.

She said: “Star was born in North Carolina and is 15 years old. She came to the UK and began a showing career before she went on to become a champion show pony.

“We got her because we felt she would be perfect for therapy work – she is a very special horse, it’s almost as if she knows her purpose, there aren’t very many like her.”

Karen has a special connection to Foyle Hospice through her grandfather, who died there, and she has lost loved ones to cancer.

Visitors pictured with Star the pony.

She went on: “My brother was diagnosed with cancer and we lost him only 4 weeks later.

“My friend and nursing colleague at Altnagelvin Hospital was diagnosed with a brain tumour and they gave her 3 months to live.

“I worked with her and helped her every week to reduce her over thinking overthinking as she came to terms with the diagnosis – she surprised everyone and managed to live for another 11 months.

“She asked me would I do this work with other people and I told her I would keep my word – I went on to study psychiatry and trained as a CBT Nurse in London.

“Unfortunately, I have experienced cancer journeys and know all too well what’s what it’s like for patients so it was a privilege to visit the Hospice and it was nice to be bringing some positivity through the door – I get a lot out of seeing smiles on people’s faces.”

“We have already had a lot of bookings since we have been to the Hospice for nursing homes so I think Star is going to be busy!”

Foyle Hospice cooks with pony Star.