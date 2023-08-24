Ammunition Technical Officers in attendance in Dungiven following report of suspicious device
The Police Service of Northern Ireland are currently in attendance in the Carnanbane Road area of Dungiven, following the report of a suspicious device in the area.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Ammunition Technical Officers have been tasked to the scene and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area. A security operation and a search of the immediate area is currently being conducted today, Thursday.
It is understood that an update will be provided in due course by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.