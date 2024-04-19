Andrea Corr returns to Sister Clare Crockett Retreat and performs beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer-songwriter attended the Long Tower on Wednesday.

During a celebratory Mass in memory of Sister Clare, Ms. Corr performed ‘Amazing Grace’, the famous hymn written by John Newton which was inspired by a near death experience when the clergyman’s ship had to shelter from a violent storm in Lough Swilly in the 1700s.

Last year Ms. Corr was one of the invited speakers at the retreat in memory of the inspirational young Derry nun who was tragically killed in an earthquake in Ecuador aged just 33 in 2016.

Andrea Corr pictured at the Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in 2023.

Speaking then she said she first head of Sister Clare when she visited ‘Lough Derg and met a wonderful woman there who is now a dear friend to me, Myra’.