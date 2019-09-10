Andrew Allen inquest due to begin on Wednesday

The inquest into the death of Derry man Andrew Allen, who was shot dead in Buncrana in 2012, is due to be heard tomorrow, Wednesday.

Mr Allen (24) died on February 2, 2012 at his home at Links View Park, Lisfannon, Buncrana. To date, no-one has been convicted of his murder.

Last year, Donegal Coroner Dr Denis McCauley noted how it had then been six years since his death and he was yet to set a date for inquest. He added how, for the sake of Mr Allen’s family, he would like to hold the inquest as soon as possible. In February this year, Dr McCauley heard that the investigation into Mr Allen’s murder is continuing. He set the date for hearing for Wednesday, September 11. The inquest will begin at 10am at Buncrana Courthouse.

The murder was claimed by Republican Action Against Drugs (RAAD). A number of suspects have been interviewed in relation to Mr Allen’s death, but have not been charged.

In February last year Mr Allen’s mother, Donna Smith told the ‘Journal’ how the passage of time had done nothing to ease her pain. She said: “It’s getting harder for me to be honest, because I’m watching his children growing up and there are all those wee significant things happening in their lives and he’s not there to see it.”