‘Angels in My Hair’ author Lorna Byrne to speak in Derry
The international bestselling author, Lorna Byrne, will take part in a special ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7.30pm in aid of the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation, supported by A Partnership with Africa (APA).
it is being billed as ‘a special evening of conversation on hope, faith, love, peace, and angels at the Everglades Hotel’.
Guests are invited to join Lorna for an evening of intimate conversation and meditation.
Lorna will also include a questions and answers session with the audience as well as an individual blessing for all who wish to receive it.
She will take part in a special book-signing session for the incoming audience and guests supported by Waterstones bookshop, Foyleside.
Visit bit.ly/LornaByrneDerry Tickets are £25 and all proceeds from this event will be donated to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.