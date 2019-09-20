Anglican leader Ven. Robert Miller condoles with Derry Catholics on death of Bishop Séamus Hegarty

The acting leader of the Anglican Church in Derry has offered his condolences to the city's Catholic congregation after the death of Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry.

The Archbishop's Commissary, Ven. Robert Miller said: "On behalf of the Church of Ireland Diocese of Derry and Raphoe, I offer sincere and profound sympathy to our friends in the Roman Catholic community following the death of Dr Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry and former Bishop of Raphoe.

"Sadly, Bishop Hegarty had been ill for a number of years – restricting our opportunities to meet – but, on those occasions when our paths did cross, I recall a man of great personal warmth and good humour."

He said the late Bishop would be remembered for his great contribution to education and for his "love of Irish culture and his championing of the Irish language."