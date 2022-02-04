Anita Robinson funeral in Derry on Saturday

The late Anita Robinson.

Mrs Robinson (76) died following a short illness at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Tuesday.

Mrs Robinson grew up in Derry’s Waterside. Following teacher training, she worked at Holy Child PS in Creggan before taking up a position at St Brigid’s PS, Carnhill, where she spent most of her career.

The school was among those to pay tribute to her on its Facebook page. A post read: “We had the privilege of having Anita as a member of the teaching team at St. Brigid’s Primary School for many years. On her retirement, she returned to the school on many occasions to support literacy events for the children. Anita was committed to the development of language, reading and writing through her teaching career. Anita was a kind and caring teacher and a good friend to all who met her in our school community.”

The city’s MP Colum Eastwood also paid tribute to Mrs Robinson.

He said: “Anita will be missed by people in Derry and right across the North who have enjoyed her witty and insightful newspaper columns and radio broadcasts over many years. She always brought a bit of colour to proceedings and it won her many fans in print and on the airwaves.”