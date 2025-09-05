Anna Deeney and proud father Oran enjoy trip to Disneyland Paris

Anna Deeney and her proud father Oran recently enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna, aged 10, was among 20 brave children from across the North, all living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, who set off for two days of Disney magic in France.

A group of 44 people, including parents, local health professionals, and NICLT representatives, took part in the trip which was carefully organised to ensure a safe and stress-free experience, supported by doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson, and board member Anna Kayes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Colin Barkley highlighted the importance of such trips: “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, fundraisers, and corporate partners—including The Bushmills Inn, WineFlair, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore, and Mango Contact Centre—we’ve been able to expand our reach and offer this wonderful experience.”

Oran Deeney and daughter Anna (10) from Derry joined the trip (see attached photo), along with Dr Sarah Mitchell and Donna O’Kane from Causeway Hospital.

Colin added: “From the feedback we received, the trip to Disneyland Paris was an outstanding success despite the cancellation of our return flight, which required an additional night in a Paris airport hotel. The charity team was on hand to ensure that everyone felt fully supported. The strong bonds formed during the trip became clear, as parents, children, and our administrative and medical teams worked together to minimise the inconvenience.”

For more information or to support the charity, please visit: https://nichildrentolapland.com