Anne McCloskey to stand as independent Derry candidate in Foyle Westminster election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Anne McCloskey is to stand as an independent candidate in the Westminster election in Foyle.

Anne McCloskey is listed as one of eight candidates confirmed by the Electoral Office to be on the ballot paper when voters in Derry go to the polls on July 4.

The former GP has previously stood in several elections in the city, most recently as an independent candidate in the Assembly elections back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is also listed as a candidate for Irish People in Letterkenny in Donegal in the local election which took place on Friday, June 7.

Westminster candidate for Foyle Anne McCloskey. DER4015GS

Ballots from that election are currently in the process of being sorted and counted.

In a video message posted on social media several days ago, Anne McCloskey said: “We have to take Ireland back from the parties that have betrayed her and who no longer serve the Irish people. On June 7 vote for independent nationalist candidates first on the ballot paper. Vote for me, Dr Anne McCloskey, and let’s tell these parties the party’s over.”

Anne McCloskey was previously a candidate for Aontú and stood for that party at the last Westminster election in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same year she was elected as an Aontú Councillor to represent the Ballyarnett ward on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

She stood down from the position however after 17 months in October 2020 citing differing opinions with the party over COVID.

In a statement issued by the party at the time, Anne McCloskey states: “I have done my best to make sure that our values of Life, Irish Unity and Economic Justice have had a strong voice on Derry City Council.“I have also focused on the massive economic difficulties that exist here in the north west due to years of underfunding by Unionist parties and SF and the SDLP. I have worked hard to put the Derry on the map for Jobs and University investment. I will be stepping down as a Councillor to facilitate a new Aontú Councillor to take the reins. My views on Covid-19 are different from Aontú and as a result I am stepping down from this role.”