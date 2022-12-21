Annie's Bar 50th anniversary: A day in 1972 when festive cheer in Derry was 'brutally silenced'

Relatives gather after mass at St Columba’s Church to take part in a wreath laying event, at Strabane Old Road, on the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 11

Fr Michael Canny was speaking as he addressed those gathered on the anniversary of the massacre.

Five local men, Charles Moore, Frank McCarron, Michael McGinley, Barney Kelly and Charlie McCafferty were shot dead in the Top of the Hill pub five days before Christmas in December 1972.

Fr Canny, who jointly officiated at the service in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road with Rev. David Latimer, described the actions of the Loyalist gunmen who opened fire as ‘callous’ and ‘evil’.

He said: “Two afternoons ago millions of people of all ages gathered in their homes, social clubs and bars throughout the world to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Gathering together to watch football is something people have done for generations.

“50 years ago today, just five days before Christmas, men from our community gathered in Annie’s Bar to watch a football match. Wolves were playing Spurs that night. It was the 1st leg of the semi-final of the League Cup. There was an extra special atmosphere with Christmas just around the corner. Sadly, the joy and festive cheer in this little part of the world was about to be brutally silenced.

“At 10.30 on that Wednesday evening two men with evil in their hearts entered the bar. They left in their wake a scene of utter devastation and confusion. Five people lay dead, four were injured and the lives of many people in the Top of the Hill community were changed forever.

“The motive for this callous act was sectarian - but evil cares not for faith. Among the dead was a Protestant, Charles Moore aged 31, a nursing assistant who left behind two daughters, a third daughter was born just three weeks later. Charlie McCafferty, aged 30, had 5 stepchildren and a son and daughter. Barney Kelly was just 26, having married just three months earlier, his wife was expecting their first child. Michael McGinley, (37) a married man who had played with his 7 month old daughter, his pride and joy, before he headed out to watch the match. Frank McCarron was the oldest victim at 58, he was a widower and had 6 daughters and a son.”

Fr Canny recalled how 1972 has been described as the darkest year in our so called ‘Troubles’.

He said: “The pages of history tell us that 479 people were murdered and 4,876 people were injured. From these grim statistics we know that this community was not the only community to have life changing events visited upon them. On this day 50 years ago eight people were killed across the north of Ireland, six in Derry. So whilst this evening our primary focus is on those murdered and injured in Annie’s Bar, tonight we hold in our hearts all those who suffered.

“The savagery of 50 years ago must have been so harrowing for those most closely affected. The families and friends and first responders were confronted by an unimaginable scene. As well as the lives taken the lives of many others have been changed forever. Broken hearts, sorrow, unfulfilled dreams, empty chairs at festive tables, unopened Christmas presents. Our hearts feel for all of you especially tonight as we pray with you and for you.”

He added: “In the coming days people will be preparing to celebrate Christmas. For those of us who believe in Christ, Christmas is about the coming of our saviour into the world all those years ago. As part of our preparation for the feast the Christian churches remind us of the words of the prophet Isaiah who many centuries earlier spoke of a time ‘when people will hammer their swords into ploughshares and spears into sickles, when nation will not lift sword against nation and there will be no more training for war’.

“In the dark days of Christmas 50 years ago as families prepared to lay their loved one to rest, parents and grandparents, young people and old must have longed for and looked forward in hope to new and better times. This evening, all those years on, this Top of the Hill community has, while not forgetting the pain of the past, worked together to build a brighter and better future for this and future generations. For this we must give thanks.”

Fr Canny said that people in our different communities had, through the horror, held on to a vision and a hope that could not be contained.

“Today we witness a transformed community. Yes we have our different identities but we also have the courage to embrace and learn from difference. From the pain of the past a new future has been born. Hope in the future is our strength.”

“The first Christmas reminds us that because God’s son was born into our world, every person is to be seen as a brother and sister. The angels sang peace on earth to all of good will. As we leave here this evening in hope, we will continue to walk together, out of the dark days of our history, never ever forgetting them but keeping our hearts focused on living in and working for a community that offers hope, peace, joy and love. Our Christian faith demands it and those who died and were injured certainly deserve it.