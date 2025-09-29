Ann’s Care Group set to create 100 new healthcare jobs in Derry and surrounding areas

Family run healthcare provider Ann’s has launched an extensive recruitment drive which, they said, will see the creation of 100 new healthcare jobs across Derry and surrounding areas in the next 12 months.

A variety of positions will be recruited for including Registered Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, Ancillary roles, Social Care Leaders and Social Care Workers.

In addition to this, Ann’s confirmed it has further plans for growth which could see the creation of up to 500 new jobs within the next three years.

As part of this significant investment, the company is near completion on two bespoke units located in Oakleaves Care Centre in Derry city and in Melmount Manor in Strabane respectively.

These units, they confirmed, are ‘designed with modern facilities intended to meet the highest standards of care for residents living with enhanced dementia care needs.’

They added that plans are currently being prepared for a new state-of-the-art step down facility in Drumahoe for people transitioning from their stay in hospital.

Ann’s confirmed that, on completion, these projects are set to increase capacity in the region by a further 150 beds.

In addition to this, the group’s Ann’s Childrens Care division is set to open a children’s residential home on the Derry/Donegal border by the end of 2025.

Michael McQuade, Director of Ann’s Care Homes said: “At Ann’s, we’re proud to be at the forefront of driving real change in healthcare across Northern Ireland. Over the next 12 months we will create 100 new healthcare jobs across Derry and the surrounding areas, with further plans to grow our workforce by up to 500 positions within the next three years. As part of a £5m investment, Ann’s will open three new care home units and our Childrens Care division will open a new residential home.

"This significant investment, both in our people and our facilities, reflects our deep-rooted commitment to the North West - not just in delivering high-quality, people-centred care, but also in creating long-term, sustainable employment across a range of healthcare roles.”

Ann’s Care Homes currently own five Care Homes in Derry- Ardlough Care Home, Meadowbank Care Home, Culmore Care Home and Oakleaves Care Home as well as Melmount Manor in Strabane. These homes provide essential care for those living with conditions associated with Dementia, Mental Health, General Nursing and Learning Disability.

The company, established in 1994, currently employs over 2,500 people across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland within their Care Home, Children’s Care, Home Care, and Nursing Agency divisions. With 23 Care Homes, five Children’s homes and Domiciliary and Agency Trust contracts across all HSC regions currently, Ann’s are progressively becoming the leading Provider in Care on the Island of Ireland.

Ann’s Nursing Agency is a ‘preferred contractor for the Trust’ and owing to increased demand there are opportunities for Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, Cooks and Domestics across the Northwest region.

For further information on the current job opportunities within Ann’s Care Home, Children’s Care, Domiciliary or Agency sectors go to www.anns.co.uk or call 028 3885 3818.