The annual Martin McGuinnes Chieftain's Walk will take place on September 17.

Announcing the annual walk that will commence at 1pm in Derry City, a spokesperson for the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation said: “Since its inception, the Chieftains Walk has attracted thousands of people, who have come together to remember Martin and we are delighted to confirm that this year’s event will take place in Derry on Sunday 17 September.

"Further details on this year’s route will be announced over the coming weeks.

“Martin was a passionate advocate for peace, equality and education and the Foundation is taking forward a number of initiatives to build on that important legacy.

"All proceeds from the Chieftains Walk will go to supporting this work, so all those taking part will be directly supporting Martin’s legacy and all those taking part will also receive a memento of their participation.