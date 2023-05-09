News you can trust since 1772
Annual Muff Vintage Show

The 8th Annual Muff Vintage Show takes place in Muff Community Park on Sunday May 21 from 12pm to 5pm.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th May 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:10 BST

Admission to the event is price at 5 euro/ sterling, and kids go free.

A spokesperson for the Annual Muff Vintage Show said: “Exhibitors can come along and set up from 11am. There will be classic cars, vintage tractors, show & shine, live music, raffle draw and more.

"Everyone is welcome. There is something for all the family,” the spokesperson added.

A previous Muff Vintage Show at Muff Community Park.A previous Muff Vintage Show at Muff Community Park.
William and Finlay Moore were pictured beside their 1951 Ferguson TVO tractor at a previous Muff Vintage Show. DER2017-128KMWilliam and Finlay Moore were pictured beside their 1951 Ferguson TVO tractor at a previous Muff Vintage Show. DER2017-128KM
Sharon and Niall Gallagher pictured with their classic Mercedes Benz car at a previous Muff Vintage Show. DER2017-125KMSharon and Niall Gallagher pictured with their classic Mercedes Benz car at a previous Muff Vintage Show. DER2017-125KM
