Annual Muff Vintage Show
The 8th Annual Muff Vintage Show takes place in Muff Community Park on Sunday May 21 from 12pm to 5pm.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th May 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:10 BST
Admission to the event is price at 5 euro/ sterling, and kids go free.
A spokesperson for the Annual Muff Vintage Show said: “Exhibitors can come along and set up from 11am. There will be classic cars, vintage tractors, show & shine, live music, raffle draw and more.
"Everyone is welcome. There is something for all the family,” the spokesperson added.