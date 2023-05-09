Admission to the event is price at 5 euro/ sterling, and kids go free.

A spokesperson for the Annual Muff Vintage Show said: “Exhibitors can come along and set up from 11am. There will be classic cars, vintage tractors, show & shine, live music, raffle draw and more.

"Everyone is welcome. There is something for all the family,” the spokesperson added.

A previous Muff Vintage Show at Muff Community Park.

William and Finlay Moore were pictured beside their 1951 Ferguson TVO tractor at a previous Muff Vintage Show. DER2017-128KM