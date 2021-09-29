Apex: our journey with Children in Crossfire
Acting in a socially responsible way is in the DNA of Apex Housing Association, writes its chief executive, Sheena McCallion.
Some companies adopt a ‘charity of the year’ approach; however, we believe that, by developing longer term partnerships, we can achieve sustainable change.
Our partnership with Children in Crossfire was developed more than 20 years ago and, since then, our staff and tenants have worked to develop and finance projects in two villages in East Africa - Miwaleni and Makutano.
The £279,000 fundraised would provide less than three social homes in Northern Ireland.
In Africa, it has funded the development of a well, a dam, a community seed store, a medical centre, medical staff accommodation and eight pre-primary school classrooms; as well as supporting a women’s empowerment project.
Hugely inspired by the mission and values of Children in Crossfire, we have fundraised in many innovative ways.
Some staff members have had the privilege of travelling to Africa to see our projects first-hand - with the impact on their personal development being immense.
Through our partnership, we have learned so much, giving us, as an organisation, a more evolved perspective on developing and supporting communities here in Northern Ireland.
Every business has the potential to make a small difference in the world.
We would be delighted to share our story in full with those who may be interested in working with Children in Crossfire.