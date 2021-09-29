Apex: our journey with Children in Crossfire

Sheena McCallion, chief executive, Apex Housing Association.

Some companies adopt a ‘charity of the year’ approach; however, we believe that, by developing longer term partnerships, we can achieve sustainable change.

Our partnership with Children in Crossfire was developed more than 20 years ago and, since then, our staff and tenants have worked to develop and finance projects in two villages in East Africa - Miwaleni and Makutano.

The £279,000 fundraised would provide less than three social homes in Northern Ireland.

A new classroom built with the support of Apex Housing Association, one of sixteen they are building over four years

In Africa, it has funded the development of a well, a dam, a community seed store, a medical centre, medical staff accommodation and eight pre-primary school classrooms; as well as supporting a women’s empowerment project.

Hugely inspired by the mission and values of Children in Crossfire, we have fundraised in many innovative ways.

Some staff members have had the privilege of travelling to Africa to see our projects first-hand - with the impact on their personal development being immense.

Through our partnership, we have learned so much, giving us, as an organisation, a more evolved perspective on developing and supporting communities here in Northern Ireland.

Every business has the potential to make a small difference in the world.