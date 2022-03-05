Appeal for missing Strabane teenager Matthew Melaugh
Police in Derry & Strabane have said they are growing increasingly concerned for missing 18 year old, Matthew Melaugh.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:29 am
Matthew was last seen by family in Strabane town centre on Thursday March 3, 2022 at about 6pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Matthew is 6 feet tall, medium build with tightly cut ginger hair.
“He was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece, blue Reebok tracksuit bottoms and black/white Reebok trainers.
“If you have any information that would assist police in locating Matthew please contact officers in Strabane via 101 quoting reference 1525-04/03/22.”