Appeal for missing Strabane teenager Matthew Melaugh

Police in Derry & Strabane have said they are growing increasingly concerned for missing 18 year old, Matthew Melaugh.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:29 am

Matthew was last seen by family in Strabane town centre on Thursday March 3, 2022 at about 6pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Matthew is 6 feet tall, medium build with tightly cut ginger hair.

“He was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece, blue Reebok tracksuit bottoms and black/white Reebok trainers.

Missing: Matthew Melaugh.

“If you have any information that would assist police in locating Matthew please contact officers in Strabane via 101 quoting reference 1525-04/03/22.”

