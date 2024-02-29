Appeal over missing woman last seen at Derry hospital
Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who was last seen at a hospital in Derry.
Julia Stokes, who is also known as Julia Orr, was last seen in the Altnagelvin Hospital area on Monday February 26, at approximately 1pm.
She is described as having black shoulder length hair, of medium build, is approximately 160cm in height.
Julia has a Dublin accent and may be wearing a black Puffa style coat, grey top and light jogging bottoms.
Police urged: “If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Julia, please contact Police on 101 ref 1365 26/2/2024.”