Julia Stokes, who is also known as Julia Orr, was last seen in the Altnagelvin Hospital area on Monday February 26, at approximately 1pm.

She is described as having black shoulder length hair, of medium build, is approximately 160cm in height.

Julia has a Dublin accent and may be wearing a black Puffa style coat, grey top and light jogging bottoms.

