Appeal to help find missing young Derry man Lee Gibbons (19)
Police in Derry said they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing teenager Lee Gibbons.
By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Lee, who is 19 and from the city, was reported missing on Friday, January 20th and police said they have been actively trying to locate him since.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information that may assist in locating this person or have seen him, please contact Police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1407 - 20/01/23.
“Thank you for your assistance,” the spokesperson added.