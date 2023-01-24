News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal to help find missing young Derry man Lee Gibbons (19)

Police in Derry said they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing teenager Lee Gibbons.

By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Lee, who is 19 and from the city, was reported missing on Friday, January 20th and police said they have been actively trying to locate him since.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information that may assist in locating this person or have seen him, please contact Police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1407 - 20/01/23.

Hide Ad

“Thank you for your assistance,” the spokesperson added.

Lee Gibbons.
PoliceDerryPSNI