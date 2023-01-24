Lee, who is 19 and from the city, was reported missing on Friday, January 20th and police said they have been actively trying to locate him since.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information that may assist in locating this person or have seen him, please contact Police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1407 - 20/01/23.

“Thank you for your assistance,” the spokesperson added.