Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a glamping pod in Newtownstewart have been submitted to Derry city and Strabane District Council.

An application was recently submitted to the council’s application portal for a “single pod using existing amenities, water, electricity, drainage etc….” on land adjacent to the applicant’s home at 5 Strahulter Road.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by agents McCormick Design Architectural Consultants, said the pod would be “well-screened from Public Roads by the [applicant’s] dwelling and vegetation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Land form and trees for backdrop also help the pod to integrate into the landscape,” the statement added. “And the locality is rural, mainly made up of single dwellings, farm buildings and farm land on the outskirts of Newtownstewart.

Glamping pod.

“There are no planned changes to the existing property other than to extend the services necessary for the glamping pod and its users.

“The pod will be built locally on the shores of Strangford Lough by expert craftsmen using eco-friendly products. All materials are sourced from recycled products and sustainable forests.

“It will be fully insulated and have smoke alarms, double glazing, LED lighting, and durable vinyl flooring. Gable walls will be of stud construction having cedar timber cladding to external and plasterboard and skim to internal walls with insulation. The present access, sight lines and entrance will remain exactly as is and no changes are envisaged.

“Local attractions are all available for visitors to the area including Mourne and Strule River for fishing, Harry Avery’s Castle Historic Monument, Bessy Bell and Mary Grey Mountains walking, and Cloghogle chambered grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development is close to the settlement of Newtownstewart and certainly within easy walking distance of the town, but will not dominate it, adversely affect landscape setting, or otherwise contribute to urban sprawl.”

The application will be presented to council members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

Andrew Balfour,