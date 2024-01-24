HGV Apprentice with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Niamh Watson.

The Apprenticeship Fair on Thursday February 8th from 1pm - 4pm is being hosted by the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership and will feature representatives from local training providers who are offering a wide range of opportunities across a variety of sectors.

Apprenticeships offer candidates an alternative to the straight educational route, taking between two and four years to complete, they offer paid employment allowing participants to earn while they learn, while working alongside experienced staff and gaining both training and qualifications specific to their chosen industry.The upcoming Fair will provide advice and information on the types of apprenticeships: Apprenticeships NI levels 2 and 3 and the Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLAs) which train apprentices from levels 4 to 7.Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, urged local people of all ages to take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the opportunities that exist locally.“Apprenticeships can be a great solution for trainees and employers alike,” she noted. “The Apprentice can apply their industry training to the apprenticeship role which will give them both the qualifications and experience necessary to gain a permanent position.“Employers can use apprentices to meet the needs of their business and many of the candidates go on to become valued members of staff when the term ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the wider economy in Derry and Strabane, apprenticeships are an ideal way for the local economy to address skills gaps in key growth sectors.

“The Apprenticeship Fair is a great chance to find the opportunity that is right for you and begin your pathway towards long term employment.

“The recent introduction of All Age Apprenticeships by the Department for Employment opens these opportunities to the wider community”.Employers are welcome to drop into the Fair between Midday and 1pm to gain an insight into employing an apprentice.Martina McHugh, Office Manager of the KES Group in Strabane, paid tribute to the impact of the programme on their business: “The apprenticeship programme plays a significant part in the growth of KES Group, and we see apprentices as an integral part of our business.

“Our Apprentices at KES Group receive practical on the job training right from the first day.“We feel that within the Modular Construction Sector, we are not only educating and training apprentices in modern forms of construction, but they will be at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At KES Group we regard all our apprentices the same as our full-time employees from day one, they earn an attractive wage while gaining their qualifications at the same time.“Our apprentices benefit from our bonus and reward scheme just like our qualified employees.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is open to all employers large or small, if you need an extra pair of hands or want to expand your business talk to Council today about the benefits of employing an apprentice.