Located on Buncrana Road, the new homes include a mix of property types designed to meet a range of needs. The 98 homes range from apartments to houses, housing for over 55s, and some which are fully wheelchair accessible.

Built in partnership with contractor EHA Group, the development was supported and funded by the Department for Communities (DfC), the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), and funded also by Danske Bank.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I welcome the development of these much-needed social homes by Arbour Housing Association at Buncrana Road, Londonderry. These homes will help address significant housing need in the area and benefit the people who live locally, as well as the wider community.

“Projects like this are the result of a tremendous amount of work, involving individuals, organisations, communities and government at various levels. I commend Arbour Housing, and indeed all those involved, in bringing forward this development.”

Kieran Matthews, Arbour Housing Chief Executive, said: “This development is about providing homes and serving the community. With waiting lists in the area at critical levels this development represents vital new capacity in a strained housing market. It’s about creating a sustainable community where people can live, share and grow. Arbour Housing is proud to offer homes designed with dignity, accessibility, and long-term comfort in mind. These 98 new homes will make a real difference to families, older people, and individuals with additional needs who have been waiting far too long for a place to call home.

“Templemore Crescent and Faustina Terrace is one of the most significant developments for Arbour Housing and this milestone reflects our continued dedication to providing sustainable and inclusive housing solutions across Northern Ireland.”

Jordan Allingham of EHA Group said: “We are absolutely delighted with this scheme and thrilled to be working in partnership with Arbour Housing to help deliver much-needed housing in the Derry City Council area. This initiative represents a significant step forward in addressing the local housing demand, and we’re proud to play a role in creating high-quality, sustainable homes that will benefit the community for years to come. EHA has recently restructured and adapted our business model, and we feel this development is a great example of how we intend to move forward in the future.”

Financial support for the development came from Danske Bank, which has worked closely with Arbour Housing throughout the project.

Senior Corporate Banking Manager at Danske Bank, Dominic O’Neill, said: “Congratulations to Arbour Housing on the launch of their new development in Derry. There is an ongoing demand for affordable housing all across Northern Ireland, and at Danske Bank we are really pleased to be providing support to Arbour Housing as it meets this need and opens this new development in the north-west. With ambitions to deliver high-quality, affordable homes to communities across the country, we look forward to continuing to work together and seeing developments progress.”

Arbour Housing said that the new homes offer a crucial boost to the social housing supply in the region, in particular the inclusion of fully wheelchair-accessible units responds directly to the needs of those requiring accessible accommodation.

Kieran added: “This project is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration, community focus, and a shared commitment to building better futures. Arbour Housing continues to look ahead to further opportunities to expand its footprint and deliver more homes where they are needed most.”

