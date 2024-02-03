Archbishop Eamon Martin and Derry bishop Donal McKeown welcome new appointment for Donegal Bishop Alan McGuckian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archbishop Martin, who is President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said he warmly welcomed the appointment, by Pope Francis, of the Bishop of Raphoe’s new role.

The Derry Primate of All Ireland said: “I had the great honour of ordaining Bishop Alan in Letterkenny back in August 2017; and today I offer him my ongoing prayerful support as he undertakes the significant new pastoral responsibility of shepherding the People of God in Ireland’s second largest diocese.

"Bishop Alan’s appointment is providential at this time of political renewal in Northern Ireland, and he will no doubt bring many gifts to enable peaceful relationships to grow and flourish in his new diocese - amongst the various Churches and faith communities, as well in political and civic life.

Bishop Alan McGuckian has been appointed by Pope Francis as Bishop of Down and Connor.

“Since his appointment as Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Alan’s strong pastoral instinct has been manifest in his witness to the Gospel and his care for people, religious and clergy. He will be missed in the Diocese of Raphoe.

"Bishop Alan has also contributed greatly to the work of the Bishops’ Conference as a member of its Standing Committee, as the representative to the International Commission for English in the Liturgy, as chair of the Council for Justice and Peace / Northern Ireland Catholic Council for Social Affairs, as a member of the Council for Pastoral Renewal and Adult Faith Development, and as liaison Bishop with Pax Christi Ireland.”

Archbishop Martin said Bishop Alan brings “a deep spirituality, pastoral instinct and a gift for facilitative leadership” to his new Episcopal ministry.

He also paid tribute to Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown, who has been Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Down and Connor since the departure of Archbishop Noel Treanor last January to take up his duties as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union in Brussels.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, left, and Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown have warmly welcomed the appointment.

"Bishop Donal generously accepted this onerous responsibility in addition to his Episcopal role in the Diocese of Derry, and he has remained attentive to the pastoral and administrative needs of both dioceses for over a year now,” Archbishop Martin said.

Announcing BIshop Alan’s appointment at St Peter’s Cathedral in Belfast on Friday, Bishop Donal spoke of how Bishop Alan McGuckian has been Bishop of Raphoe for the last six and a half years.“He is no stranger. He is now coming back to his native soil – the diocese where he was born and went to school and the diocesan family where he served as part of the Jesuit community in Belfast for 12 years. While in Belfast, he worked as chaplain to Ulster University and as director of the Living Church Office of this diocese.“Agus ó bhí sé óg, bhí an suim aige ins an Ghaeilge. Cuirfidh pobal na gaeilge fáilte chroiúil roimhe. He knows the people, the languages and the geography of this diocese, having already played a major role in developing its strategic pastoral direction. After just a little over 12 months of an interregnum since the departure of Archbishop Noel Treanor to Brussels, the second largest diocese in Ireland now has a resident bishop. Bishop Alan, welcome back home.“It is a blessing that this announcement is being made on the feast of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple, a day that is also called Candlemas.”

Bishop McKeown aslo spoke of how being a bishop is neither a personal honour nor a merely administrative task.

"It is a divine call to lead the church that is in this diocese. It is good that today’s feast places the announcement in such a liturgical context. As Simeon recognised with Jesus, this is the beginning of a new chapter for this diocese and rest assured that, for any who bear Jesus Christ, as with Mary, a sword will periodically pierce your own heart. There is no easy way to take up your cross and follow Jesus."