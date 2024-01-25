News you can trust since 1772

Archbishop Eamon Martin announces year-long celebration of St. Brigid

Archbishop Eamon Martin has invited people to deepen their understanding of Ireland’s patron, Saint Brigid, when her 1500th anniversary commemorations get underway next week.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 17:13 GMT
The Archdiocese of Armagh has announced a year-long celebration of St. Brigid’s life and ministry that will commence on her feast day next Thursday, February 1.

Saint Brigid was born in the Archdiocese in the parish of Faughart in north Co. Louth and her legacy and memory continues to provide inspiration and strength to people of faith today, said the Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland.

In a joint message to the people of the diocese, Archbishop Martin and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router, spoke of their enthusiasm for the upcoming commemoration, describing Saint Brigid as a beacon of light for society today.

A girl fashioning a St. Brigid's Cross.A girl fashioning a St. Brigid's Cross.
A girl fashioning a St. Brigid's Cross.

The planned activities during the year ahead aim at honouring the Christian faith and values embodied by Saint Brigid and will reflect on the significance they have today.

These values include spirituality, compassion, care for the poor, hospitality, care for the environment and the importance of education.

Saint Brigid's life was rooted in compassion and love and the Archdiocese of Armagh aims to ensure that the light that she brought to this land will continues to shine brightly and be an example to individuals and communities to create a better world.

Archbishop Martin and Bishop Router invite the public to join in this celebration of Saint Brigid, expressing their hope that the festivities will deepen their understanding of who Saint Brigid was and reignite the Christian faith she did so much to establish and nurture during her lifetime.

