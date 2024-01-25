Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Archdiocese of Armagh has announced a year-long celebration of St. Brigid’s life and ministry that will commence on her feast day next Thursday, February 1.

Saint Brigid was born in the Archdiocese in the parish of Faughart in north Co. Louth and her legacy and memory continues to provide inspiration and strength to people of faith today, said the Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland.

In a joint message to the people of the diocese, Archbishop Martin and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router, spoke of their enthusiasm for the upcoming commemoration, describing Saint Brigid as a beacon of light for society today.

A girl fashioning a St. Brigid's Cross.

The planned activities during the year ahead aim at honouring the Christian faith and values embodied by Saint Brigid and will reflect on the significance they have today.

These values include spirituality, compassion, care for the poor, hospitality, care for the environment and the importance of education.

Saint Brigid's life was rooted in compassion and love and the Archdiocese of Armagh aims to ensure that the light that she brought to this land will continues to shine brightly and be an example to individuals and communities to create a better world.

