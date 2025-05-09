Archbishop Eamon Martin describes Pope Leo XIV as a ‘humble’ missionary and ‘friend of Ireland’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archbishop Eamon Martin has described Pope Leo XIV as a ‘humble man’, ‘a missionary at heart’ and ‘a friend of Ireland’ following his election as Pontiff on Thursday.

The Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin was speaking from Lourdes where he was leading a pilgrimage to the Marian Grotto.

Following the election of the 68-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Bishop of Rome by the Papal Conclave in the Sistine Chapel, Archbishop Martin referred to meeting him in the company of his fellow Irish Archbishops Dermot Farrell, Kieran O'Reilly and Francis Duffy.

“He came across as a humble and respectful listener, wanting to learn as much as possible about the Church in Ireland. He is a calm, affable and approachable person. He is a friend of Ireland and no doubt the Augustinian communities at home will be delighted with the news.

"Pope Leo is a missionary at heart with a breadth of international experience and background - having ministered in three continents. His opening words about peace and ‘building bridges’ indicate that he wishes to work for reconciliation and unity in the Church and in the world,” he said.

At approximately 5pm Irish-time on Thursday white smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel indicated that the Cardinal electors of the Papal Conclave had come to a positive decision on a successor to the late Pope Francis.

Just over an hour later His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, announced to the people from the balcony of the St. Peter’s Basilica, habemus papam – ‘we have a Pope’.

Then, appearing from the balcony, the new Pope, addressed the crowds gathered in the square, stating: “Let us keep in our ears the weak but always brave voice of Pope Francis, who blessed Rome - the Pope who blessed Rome and the world that day on the morning of Easter.”

He continued: “We have to look together how to be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love.”

From the Pyrenees Archbishop Martin noted: “Pope Leo's choice of name suggests that a commitment to Catholic social teaching will be a hallmark of his papacy. Please pray for him. Saint Peter intercede for him. Our Lady of Grace watch over him.” He added: “May he govern with wisdom and fidelity to Christ and the Gospel. May he be an inspiring missionary of peace, healing and reconciliation in the world. Give him health and strength to do all that you ask of him. Amen.”

The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland celebrated Mass at the Marian Grotto in Lourdes on Friday where he used the name of Pope Leo XIV for the first time and prayed for the new Pope.

Pope Leo XIV, former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Chiclayo in Peru, was born on 14 September 1955 in Chicago (Illinois, United States).