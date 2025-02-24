Archbishop Eamon Martin joins colleagues in calling for prayers for Pope Francis

Eamon Martin has joined colleagues in calling for prayers for Pope Francis, who remains critically ill with double pneumonia in Rome.

The Archbishop of Armagh met with fellow members of the Standing Committee of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference at the Columba Centre of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

In a statement the senior clergymen said: “Pope Francis has a special place in the hearts of the people of Ireland, and this closeness was especially evident during his visit to Dublin and Knock in August 2018. Since his hospitalisation on February 14, we have been praying in a special way for the health and recovery of the Holy Father.”

They acknowledged the statement issued from the Holy See on Monday morning that noted Pope Francis had slept well.

"We are following closely the updates from the Vatican, with this morning’s news stating that ‘the night went well; the Pope slept and is resting’ in Gemelli Hospital, Rome, where he is receiving treatment for complex medical issues.

"We know from his message yesterday, Sunday, that the Holy Father is appreciative of the prayers and support of people, including children from all over the world,” they said.

They invited local Catholics to join a rosary for Pope Francis on Monday night.

"Conscious of the Holy Father’s critical condition, we invite the faithful to join a daily praying of the Rosary, which will be broadcast from Saint Peter’s Square this evening at 8.00pm (Ireland time), where cardinals and members of the Roman Curia will join with pilgrims to pray for Pope Francis' health. This evening's Rosary will be led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.”