Archbishop Eamon Martin makes appeal over Christian persecution ahead of 'Red Wednesday'

The Primate of All-Ireland Eamon Martin has urged parishioners to show solidarity with Christians who are persecuted and discriminated against because of their faith.

The Derry Archbishop was speaking ahead of ‘Red Wednesday’, on November 20, when cathedrals, churches and monuments across Ireland will be illuminated in red to mark a special ‘Week of Witness’ (November 17-24) for those suffering persecution throughout the Church. Red is the traditional colour of martyrdom.

The event is being organised by the papal charity Aid to the Church in Need.

Archbishop Martin said: “Aid to the Church in Need’s ‘Week of Witness’ and ‘Red Wednesday’ are an invitation to Christians across the island of Ireland to stand in solidarity with, and bear witness to, the heroic example of our persecuted brothers and sisters in faith across the world. Pope Francis recently reminded us that one in seven Christians around the world face persecution for their faith in Jesus Christ. It is staggering that some 360 million people do not have the freedom to express their faith, a freedom that we take for granted here.

“Lighting our cathedrals and churches in red on #RedWednesday, and people wearing an item of red clothing, will help shine a light on the reality of Christian persecution across the world, and to highlight the injustices perpetrated against other minority and faith groups. The persecution of Christians, which is often not given the due prominence it deserves in commentary or in discussions around human rights and freedoms, cuts across all denominations and divisions within Christianity. In fact, Pope Francis has spoken movingly about an ‘ecumenism of blood’ uniting all Christians together in suffering and shared witness.

“I thank God for the freedom of worship and religion that we enjoy on this island, a freedom that we did not always enjoy and which is denied so many people in our world today. I recognise that to be like Christ in an increasingly secularised world means being different, counter-cultural, and not easily swayed by the prevailing attitudes and opinions around us.”

Archbishop Martin added: “I invite you to pray for the gift of courage, the grace of witness and loyalty to Christ for Christians all over the world and especially for those who continue to be challenged, attacked, displaced or even murdered for what they believe in.”