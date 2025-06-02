Archbishop Eamon Martin pleas for ‘media hope’ in 50th anniversary year of foundation by Bishop Edward Daly of Catholic Communications Office

The fiftieth anniversary of the foundation by Bishop Edward Daly of the Catholic Communications Office will be marked this week.

On Friday, June 6, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference will host a seminar at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, centred on the theme: ‘Communicating Christian Hope’.

It has been organised by the CCO as its contribution to the Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope, currently being celebrated in Rome and around the world throughout 2025.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the CCO, originally founded in 1975 by the late Bishop Edward Daly of Derry.

His initiative, on behalf of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, followed publication by the Second Vatican Council of its seminal decree on media, Inter Mirifica (Amongst the Wonderful), in December 1963.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland and chair of the Bishops’ Council for Communications, will reflect on the significance of Christian hope in a digital, and often divided world.

Marking World Day for Social Communications on Sunday, Archbishop Martin said: “I encourage all those working in media and journalism in Ireland to consider reporting and publishing opinion articles that offer hope and positivity to this island.

"There are so many of such stories around our country, North and South, where people bring joy and hope to others – and these acts exemplify the very best of humanity.

"Yet oftentimes people comment that news feeds only reflect a sense of despair and negativity. We all know that there are countless real-life stories that counterbalance such anguish and hopelessness. I invite reporters to seek out and give a platform to such uplifting stories during this Year of Hope.”

Commenting ahead of the seminar on Friday, Martin Long of the CCO, said: “We are delighted to gather national and international communicators, diocesan and Bishops’ Conference colleagues, as well as members of the faithful, to reflect on the challenge and responsibility of conveying Christian hope in a media-saturated world.

"The words of Pope Francis continue to guide and inspire us as we work in an often challenging and counter-cultural environment. Our event will highlight the importance of media as a powerful tool to aid the mission of the Church, a concept originally embraced over sixty years ago in the vision of Inter Mirifica, as it identified the enormous potential of communications in shaping culture and in advancing the good news of the Gospel.”

Speaking on Sunday Archbishop Martin said Archbishop: “In today’s communications message the damaging effect of toxic commentary in the media has been called out.

"Far from being gentle, this is ‘characterized by disinformation and polarization … Too often today, communication generates not hope, but fear and despair, prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred.’

"As an antidote to these circumstances, Pope Francis offered a clarion call for Christians to take risks for hope ‘a hidden virtue, tenacious and patient’, while not underestimating the effort involved.

"In doing so, we can collectively achieve the common good – a society filled with hope and that serves humanity to function as a better place for everyone, especially the vulnerable.”